Hansbrough signed a contract to play for the Sichuan Blue Whales on Thursday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

The 34-year-old will spend his third straight season playing in China, making it even more unlikely that he will resurface in the NBA. Hansbrough's last NBA action came during the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 2.4 points and 2.0 points in 7.8 minutes per game over 44 appearances.