Warriors' Al Horford: Available for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Horford (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Horford is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans. Even with Draymond Green (rest) questionable, Horford is likely going to see a modest workload Wednesday.