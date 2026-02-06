Horford is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Suns on Thursday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Horford has started in each of the Warriors' last four games, and over that span he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over 22.5 minutes per game. The veteran big man will revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest while De'Anthony Melton enters the Warriors' starting five for the first time this season.