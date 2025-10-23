Warriors' Al Horford: Bench role Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horford will come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Horford played 20 minutes in his debut with his new squad against the Lakers on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Kerr wants to keep the veteran big man playing with that minutes cap moving forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Al Horford: Playing Thursday, sitting Friday•
-
Warriors' Al Horford: Quiet in team debut•
-
Warriors' Al Horford: With second unit Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Al Horford: Won't play back-to-backs this year•
-
Warriors' Al Horford: Logs 10 points with first unit•
-
Warriors' Al Horford: Will play Tuesday•