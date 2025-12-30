site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-al-horford-cleared-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Al Horford: Cleared to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Horford (rest) will be available for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
Horford is no longer appearing on the injury report after sitting out Monday due to maintenance. Horford has averaged just 14.1 minutes in his last two appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories