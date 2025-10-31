Horford registered three points (1-6), two rebounds, two assists, one three-pointer, two blocks and two turnovers in 20 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to Milwaukee.

Horford has been in an awful rut over the past two games, going just 2-11 and 1-7 from distance, but at least he was able to block some shots Thursday night. Still, with averages of 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and not much else on the year, he's not worth rostering anywhere.