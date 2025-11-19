Warriors' Al Horford: Out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horford has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left toe injury management.
As expected, Horford will sit for the second night of Golden State's back-to-back set after posting nine points (2-6 FG), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during a 121-113 loss in Orlando on Tuesday. Horford should be back in action Friday against Portland, while Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis are candidates for increased roles Wednesday.