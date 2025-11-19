Horford has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left toe injury management.

As expected, Horford will sit for the second night of Golden State's back-to-back set after posting nine points (2-6 FG), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during a 121-113 loss in Orlando on Tuesday. Horford should be back in action Friday against Portland, while Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis are candidates for increased roles Wednesday.