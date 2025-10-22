default-cbs-image
Horford notched five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

Horford came off the bench, playing his first game for the Warriors. Despite the fact that he was spoken about as a possible starter during the preseason, Steve Kerr opted to go with a smaller lineup, relegating Horford to the second unit. With that said, he could still slide into the starting lineup from time to time, depending on the size of the opponent.

