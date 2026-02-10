Horford racked up 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-113 victory over Memphis.

Horford turned back the clock, falling one rebound short of a double-double, while also adding six assists. He has now scored double digits in four of the past five games, playing a meaningful role, be it off the bench or as a member of the starting unit. In six appearances over the past two weeks, the veteran has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per game, good enough for top 70 value.