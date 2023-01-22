Lamb (foot) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets.
Lamb was initially listed as questionable for Sunday with foot soreness after he scored 12 points in 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers. He's since been cleared for action, but he'll likely garner a much smaller role, as Golden State will have the majority of its regulars available against Brooklyn.
