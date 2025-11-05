Hield logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Suns.

Tuesday marked the first time since the second game of the season that Hield finished with double-digit points. During that gap, he was shooting a mere 33.3 percent from the field and playing 14.4 minutes per game. However, with Jimmy Butler (back) missing the second half of Tuesday's win, Hield got some extra minutes and shot attempts.