Warriors' Charles Bassey: Available against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassey (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Bassey was listed as probable, although he now officially has the green light to suit up. The 25-year-old has played well of late by posting consecutive double-doubles, most recently finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.
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