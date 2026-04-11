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Bassey (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento.

Bassey was listed as probable, although he now officially has the green light to suit up. The 25-year-old has played well of late by posting consecutive double-doubles, most recently finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.

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