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Melton (thigh) is available for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Melton is back after a one-game absence, which will likely shift Will Richard back to the second unit. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.6 steals per game on the season.

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