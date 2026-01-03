Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Back in action Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (rest) will play Saturday against the Jazz.
Melton is no longer appearing on the injury report after missing Friday's game against the Thunder. Over his last five games, Melton is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
