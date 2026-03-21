Melton (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Melton has been upgraded from questionable to available for Saturday's contest, marking the veteran guard's first time playing both legs of a back-to-back set this season. He has started in each of his last 15 appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 25.2 minutes.