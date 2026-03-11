default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Melton (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

The initial plan was for Melton to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back for the first time this season, but Golden State has since decided otherwise. Look for Gary Payton and Will Richard to see an uptick in minutes with Melton sidelined.

More News