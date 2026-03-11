Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (thigh) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
The initial plan was for Melton to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back for the first time this season, but Golden State has since decided otherwise. Look for Gary Payton and Will Richard to see an uptick in minutes with Melton sidelined.
