Melton closed with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics.

Melton couldn't get anything going against the Celtics' No. 1-rated defense, and he's headed for another tough matchup Friday against the Pistons, who rank in the top three in defensive efficiency. That game will also be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Melton will get hit with a maintenance day.