Melton (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Melton may miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to left knee injury management, which would leave more minutes available for the likes of Will Richard, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield. Over his last five appearances, Melton has averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 20.6 minutes per game.