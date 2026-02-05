Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Melton is dealing with left knee soreness and may be in need of a maintenance day. If the veteran guard is unable to play, the Warriors could lean more on Pat Spencer and Will Richard.
More News
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Hits for 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Off injury report•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Will play Sunday, not Monday•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Chips in 22 points off bench•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Removed from injury report•