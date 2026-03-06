Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Iffy to face Thunder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Melton continues to be day-to-day with his ongoing knee soreness. If the veteran guard is unable to play, the Warriors could be very thin in the backcourt -- Will Richard (ankle) and Seth Curry (back) are also questionable.
