Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Out for at least three more weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors announced Wednesday that Melton (knee) will miss at least three more weeks.
The veteran guard will continue his rehab from a torn ACL sustained last year. Until Melton is ready to make his season debut, Will Richard should be able to hold onto a spot in the Golden State rotation.
