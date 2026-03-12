Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to left adductor injury management.
Melton is in danger of missing a second straight contest with the issue. With Stephen Curry's (knee) void in the lineup already freeing up plenty of usage and playing time, Gary Payton, Will Richard and Pat Spencer would all see more involvement in the backcourt if Melton is unable to give it a go Friday.
