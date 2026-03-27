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Melton (knee) won't play in Friday's game against Washington.

Melton nearly had a double-double in Wednesday's 109-106 win over Brooklyn. However, he is now getting the night off to rest before presumably returning Sunday versus Denver. While Melton is sidelined, Gary Payton, Will Richard and Pat Spencer should see more work, with one of them likely moving into the starting lineup.

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