Melton is out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.

Coming off ACL surgery last year, Melton isn't yet cleared to play both ends of back-to-back sets. The expectation is that he'll be available Saturday against Utah. The likes of Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield should help fill out the backcourt minutes for the short-handed Warriors on Friday.

