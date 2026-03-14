Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Sitting out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to left knee injury management.
Melton is sitting out the first half of this back-to-back set. The likes of Pat Spencer, Will Richard and Gary Payton could all see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues for the depleted Warriors on Sunday.
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