Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Green was initially carrying a probable tag, so this downgrade is a troubling sign for his availability. If Green is ultimately held out, the Warriors may lean more on Al Horford, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
