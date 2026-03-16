Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Green is on track to return from a two-game absence after battling a nagging back issue. Across his last five appearances, the veteran holds averages of 9.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.
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