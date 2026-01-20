Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday against the Raptors.
For what it's worth, head coach Steve Kerr said that Green was likely to play Tuesday after he got the night off Monday against Miami. So as long as Green gets through warmups without any setbacks, he's likely to push through his ankle sprain.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, likely to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Nursing minor ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Drops 20 in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Pulls down nine boards Sunday•