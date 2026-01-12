Green contributed five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 loss to the Hawks.

Despite a lack of strong scoring, Green continues to find ways to chip in for fantasy managers. The veteran forward has averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.9 minutes per contest through five games this month thus far, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor.