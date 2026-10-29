Green posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Green attempted just three shots but remained productive as a rebounder, facilitator and defensive presence. His nine boards and six assists helped offset the minimal scoring contribution, while two blocks added further fantasy value. Green's limited offensive involvement continues to restrict his scoring ceiling, but his consistent playing time and ability to contribute across multiple categories make him a useful option in category-based formats.