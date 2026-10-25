Ike ended with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Suns.

Ike was given the starting nod, with Golden State going without a number of its usual rotation pieces. Ike has played relatively well in all three games this season, highlighting the Warriors' lack of center depth. While this should be viewed as an outlier, the fact is that he could certainly force his way into even more minutes given the lack of stellar competition. He isn't someone who needs to be prioritized but should be monitored moving forward.