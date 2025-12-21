Santos finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over seven minutes during Saturday's 119-116 win over Phoenix.

Santos played fewer than 10 minutes for the third time in the past four games, another in a string of unpredictable performances. Steve Kerr is arguably the worst coach when it comes to fantasy, with his nightly rotation a mystery, perhaps even for the players. At this stage, there is no reason to consider Santos, even in deeper formats.