Santos logged 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during the Warriors' 129-101 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

The Warriors struggled offensively during Saturday's loss, though Santos managed to lead the team in scoring on the same day he inked a three-year, $15 million contract extension with Golden State. The fourth-year pro has stepped into a larger role since the beginning of February and will wrap up the month having averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 30.0 minutes per game.