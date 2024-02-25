Golden State recalled Santos from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday.
Santos is averaging 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds on 56.5 percent shooting in 10.5 minutes across eight appearances with Golden State in February. That being said, he had fallen out of head coach Steve Kerr's rotation of late, appearing in three of the Warriors' past five games while logging just 11 total minutes.
