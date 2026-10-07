Santos (rest) won't travel with the Warriors for Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Santos started Tuesday's 124-98 preseason win over the Lakers and remains in the mix for a significant role after starting 30 games during the 2025-26 regular season. Golden State is holding several rotation players out for the second half of a preseason back-to-back, and Santos should have another opportunity to suit up Saturday against Sacramento.