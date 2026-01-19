site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gui Santos: Won't play Monday
Santos (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Santos will miss a second straight game after suffering a left ankle sprain. His next chance to take the court will arrive Tuesday against the Raptors.
