Wiseman is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a left thumb sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is an unfortunate development for Wiseman, who finally has a shot at consistent playing time given the Warriors' current injury situation. If the lefty big man joins JaMychal Green (illness) on the sidelines, Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb would be candidates for increased roles behind Kevon Looney.