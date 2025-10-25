Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Kuminga was listed as probable for this game, and the small forward will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. He recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over the Nuggets.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Likely to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Drops 14 points in starting role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Flirts with double-double•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Tracking to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Friday•