Kuminga (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Kuminga was listed as probable for this game, and the small forward will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. He recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over the Nuggets.