Kuminga posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 116-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kuminga has scored at least 20 points in three games in a row, and furthermore, he has cleared the 15-point plateau in each of his last five outings coming off the bench. He's been shifting between the starting lineup and the bench all season long, but it seems he'll remain a bench alternative for the time being. Over his last 10 contests, he's averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in what has been a career-best season for him.