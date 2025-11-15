Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Remains out for Sunday
Kuminga (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Kuminga will miss his second game in a row Sunday and it's not a great sign for him if he's being ruled out a day in advance. Kuminga is battling soreness in both knees and it's clear the team will proceed with caution.