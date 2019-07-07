Poole totaled 21 points, (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Warriors 80-71 win over the Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday.

Poole had another productive showing after going for 15 points in Friday's loss to Charlotte. This year's No. 28 pick has started his Warriors' career off on a high note with some impressive summer league play, but it remains to be seen how he fits into Golden State's rotation in the regular season with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell occupying the backcourt.