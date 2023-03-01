Poole recorded 29 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Poole still wasn't efficient from the field, but volume alone allowed him to post a game-high 29 points, his most since Feb. 11. Over his last six appearances, the fourth-year guard is averaging 19.5 points with 36/28/82 shooting splits. His poor shooting makes him a risky play in category leagues, but he should remain a solid play in point leagues until Stephen Curry (lower leg) is cleared to return.