Poole closed with 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 128-83 loss to New Orleans.
The Warriors rested all of their starters in the second half of a back-to-back set, so this led several reserves to see more playing time in a game where the team suffered a blowout loss. Under that scenario, it was not a surprise to see Poole leading the team in scoring and operating as the go-to player on offense. The Warriors are expected to play at full strength Wednesday against the Clippers, however, so Poole should return to his bench role in that contest.
