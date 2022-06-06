Poole chipped in 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Poole became the youngest player in NBA Finals history to knock down five threes. Highlighted by a half-court, buzzer-beating heave, Poole and Stephen Curry combined to account for 10 threes on a night where Golden State only hit 15. His assist-to-turnover ratio is lackluster, but the 22-year-old stud sixth man may be heating up from deep.