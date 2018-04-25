Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around effort in Game 5 victory
Durant had 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 victory over the Spurs.
Durant was far from impeccable Tuesday but managed to do enough to guide the Warriors to a series-clinching victory over the Spurs. This was certainly not the best overall series from the Warriors but they were able to overcome the feisty Spurs and move into the second-round where they will face the New Orleans Pelicans. Steph Curry (knee) is a chance at returning for game one which should free Durant up to play a more natural game. Either way, he is going to be key to the Warriors overcoming the red-hot Pelicans and continuing in the playoffs.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 34 in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Confirmed playing Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Saturday, expected to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Rolls ankle late, does not return to Game 3•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to comfortable victory Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....