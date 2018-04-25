Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around effort in Game 5 victory

Durant had 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 victory over the Spurs.

Durant was far from impeccable Tuesday but managed to do enough to guide the Warriors to a series-clinching victory over the Spurs. This was certainly not the best overall series from the Warriors but they were able to overcome the feisty Spurs and move into the second-round where they will face the New Orleans Pelicans. Steph Curry (knee) is a chance at returning for game one which should free Durant up to play a more natural game. Either way, he is going to be key to the Warriors overcoming the red-hot Pelicans and continuing in the playoffs.