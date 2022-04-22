Thompson registered 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 victory over Denver.

Thompson has taken some sort of "secondary" role on offense with Stephen Curry shining off the bench and Jordan Poole being a massive success in his postseason debut, but Thompson still provides excellent value in most formats due to his scoring ability and his efficient. The star guard is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from deep in the series, but he could use an uptick in other categories. He's only averaging 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game through his first three postseason appearances.