Thompson recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Thompson was sharp and finished as one of three Warriors to score at least 20 points, but Golden State dropped a second straight game to Sacramento. The sharpshooter has scored exactly 21 points in each of the first two games of the opening-round series and is shooting 41.7 percent from deep.