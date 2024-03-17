Thompson finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 win over the Lakers.

Thompson has been alternating between the starting lineup and the second unit in recent days, but he should stay as a bench alternative if Stephen Curry stays healthy, as Steve Kerr wants Thompson to provide a scoring punch off the bench. That was exactly the case Saturday, as he posted 25 or more points for the third consecutive game he came off the bench. He's averaging 20.3 points per contest when deployed with the second unit this season.