Porzingis is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.

Anthony Slater of ESPN.com notes that Porzingis appeared to be favoring his ankle after Wednesday's win over the Clippers, so he seemingly picked up the injury at some point during the matchup. He'll presumably test the ankle during shootaround and warmups to see if he can take the court for Friday's must-win game.