Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis will start Wednesday versus the Celtics, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Porzingis came off the bench in Monday's win over the Wizards, but he'll be back with the starters Wednesday, sending Will Richard to the bench. Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos and Draymond Green will join Porzingis in the first unit versus Boston.
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